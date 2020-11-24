TROUPSBURG - Arling C. Bliss, 81, of Troupsburg, N.Y., passed away on Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.



Born in Hornell, N.Y., on Feb. 4, 1939, Arling was one of 11 children of the late Melvin D. Bliss and Mildred (Harrington) Bliss.



After high school, he joined the Air Force, working as a jet mechanic. He was stationed in France and met his wife, Jeannine on a blind date in Belgium. They married in 1960 and lived one year in France before moving back to this area in 1961.



Arling used his GI Bill benefits to help pay tuition to earn a degree in psychology. He worked for years in the building trades before becoming a teacher in BOCES building trades, where he enjoyed the rest of his career to retirement.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeannine Bliss of Troupsburg; his son, Brian Bliss of Rochester, N.Y.; his daughter, Nadine (Dr. William) Bailey of NC; his grandchildren, Carl Bliss, Alexis Bailey, and Aiden Bailey; his brothers, Melvin D (Rose) Bliss of Mt. Joy, Pa. and Alan (Kathy) Bliss of Hornell. His sisters, Audrey Stepanian of Jasper, Judy (Joseph) Ridgeway of Syracuse, and Bonnie (Dennis) Cady of Watkins Glen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Arling was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mildred Bliss; his son, Bernard Bliss in 2009; his brothers, Larry Bliss, Earl Bliss, William Bliss, and Roy Bliss; as well as his sister, Betty Wheaton.



Following Arling's wishes, there will be no public services.



Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull, N.Y.

