HORNELL/LANCASTER, S.C. - Arnold "Arnie" L. Flint died Jan. 27, 2020, at the age of 78 at his winter home in Lancaster, S.C. after a long battle with Lupus.



He was born on June 30, 1941 in Jasper, N.Y. He graduated from Jasper Central School in 1959, where he excelled as an athlete in many sports, winning several championships, including the Section V Class D Basketball Championship in 1959.



He had an outstanding racing career, mostly at Woodhull Raceway, as well as several other area racetracks. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Woodhull Raceway Hall of Fame in 2018.



He was pre-deceased by his parents, Earl and Marie Flint. Also his brothers, Dale, Ronald and Carl; his sister, Bessie Peters and son, Randy Harkenrider, his brothers in law, Lester York Sr., Emory Peters, and John Gibbons; nephews Johnny Gibbons, Jonathon Flint,; and niece, Tammy Flint.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Farthing Flint. Sons: Jeffrey, Joseph (Katherine), Todd Updyke (Lindsey Downey), daughters: Trixene Flint McMindes, Teresa (Dale) Hosmer. Grandchildren: Ryan McMindes (Karen Light), Nathan McMindes, Lauren (Kirk) Scholes, Ahren Henby (Shannon Gregory), James Flint, Perry (Erin) Hosmer, Emily Hosmer and Zachary Hosmer, Alexander Flint (Liset Leon Ferrer), Spencer Flint (Victoria Anderson) and Elliott Flint, Leah, Samantha and Ryan Harkenrider and Hudson Flint Updyke. Great-grandchildren: Allison and Abigail McMindes, McCoy and Bryant Scholes, Sterling and Gwendolyn Hosmer. Also his step-daughters: Karrie Farthing, Bridget (Jeffrey) Smith. Step grandsons: Caleb Morse and Noah Smith.



Arnie is also survived by his brothers: Earl Jr. (Sandra) Flint, Elijah (Barbara) Flint, Duane (Sue) Flint, sisters: Madeline (Thomas) Cassavino, Janette (Charles) Gavitt, Sharon Gibbons, Marlene (Dennis) Friends, sister in law: Rose Marie Flint. He has many nieces and nephews that he held a special place in their hearts.



Arnie was active in coaching Little League and Babe Ruth in Hornell and Canisteo. He was a life-long avid Yankees fan, making the trip to NYC several times with his family to watch them play.



He worked as an engineer for the Erie Lackawanna/Conrail/Norfolk Southern Railroads, from which he retired after over 40 years of service.



He has been an active member of the Hornell VFW, Hornell Legion, Moose Club, AM Vets and Association. He enjoyed listening to country music and especially loved dancing to it.



As well as being remembered for his love of family and community, Arnie will be remembered for his athletic ability, his many accomplishments on the racetrack, as well as his willingness and expertise to "fix" almost anything.



There will be a rescheduled memorial ceremony and "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, Sept. 19. There will be a coffee hour at the Woodhull Fire Department prior to the burial ceremony to be held at Woodhull Cemetery at 11 a.m. The family would like to invite everyone to the Hornell VFW at 1 p.m. for the celebration and dinner in his honor. All of the NYS guidelines will be followed and there will be a tent with outdoor seating available to address the current regulations and everyone's comfort levels. Please come and share your memories with our family and make this a true celebration of his legendary life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington DC 20037 or Hospice of Lancaster, 901 West Meeting Street, Suite 104, Lancaster, SC 29720, for their excellent care in his last days.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store