Arnold W. Johnson


1941 - 2019
Arnold W. Johnson Obituary
Arnold W. Johnson of Amherst, N.Y., formerly of Canaseraga, N.Y., died July 27, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Roberts) Johnson; dearest father of William A. Johnson, Timothy M. Johnson (Douglas Rienzo) and Lucinda A. (Joseph) Farrauto; also survived by six grandchildren; brother of Deborah (Thomas) Snyder, Kermit (Harriet) Sleggs, Diana Lu (Raymond) Kozlowski, Delia (Mike) Testa, Walter "Chip" New and Jan Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Mr. Johnson was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the PKD Foundation.

Arrangements by the Erie County Cremation Service. Please share your condolences at www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
