|
|
NAPLES/CANANDAIGUA - Arthur J. Fisher passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at FF Thompson.
Son of the late Grant and Emily Fisher, he was born July 21 1934. He was a 1953 graduate of Naples High School and Frigidaire Trade School.
For many years he worked in Cohocton and surrounding areas in home appliance repair, electrical and heating installation and installing carpeting. Later farming in the Naples area and after retirement he worked with local contractors remodeling homes.
He loved the outdoors, especially deer hunting and enjoyed watching for bear, deer and other wildlife. He really liked the many different birds that visited his feeder. He loved the outdoors, riding the ATV, mowing, swimming, plowing snow or puttering in the garage. He enjoyed watching TV game shows, playing cards and visiting casinos. Most of all he loved his family, family gatherings, picnics and parties and watching the young children and adults having fun. He liked people and would talk to anyone and everyone.
Art was predeceased by four brothers, Raymond, Charles (Elaine), Francis, Lewis (Marge) and companion Virginia Brickler; one sister, Janet Rita (William) Ellsworth; infant granddaughter, Patty Ann Fisher.
Art is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anna Marie (Ball); two sons, Stephen and Scott; six grandchildren, Mark (Gloria George) Fisher, Miranda (Joseph) Caccamise, Andrew Fisher, Jessi Fisher, Emily Fisher, Spencer Fisher; one great grandso, Gavin Caccamise; three great- granddaughters, Hadley, Collins and Saylor Caccamise; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial calling will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Baird-Moore Funeral Home, 154 S. Main St., Naples, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Mercy Flight of Western NY (100 Amherst Villa Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225) or online at mercyflight.org/donate or a .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019