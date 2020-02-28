Home

Hindle Funeral Home
271 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
585-335-5670
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hindle Funeral Home
271 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dansville, NY
View Map
Arthur P. "Art" Morsch

Arthur P. "Art" Morsch Obituary
DANSVILLE - Arthur P. "Art" Morsch, 98, passed away early Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 26, 2020) at the Bath VA Medical Center in Bath.

He was born in Perkinsville on June 22, 1921, a son of the late Stephen and Irene (Zimmer) Morsch. He was also predeceased by a son, Kenneth; a sister, Mary Kame; and brothers, Robert, Vincent, Charles, and Norman Morsch.

On April 17, 1948, he was married to the former Marjorie (Rawleigh) Morsch, who survives.

Art was an Army Air Corps veteran serving in the Guadalcanal, New Guinea and the Southern Philippines in WWII. He was a life member of the Daniel Goho Post #87 of the American Legion, a life member of the Frank J. Casbolt # 1445 of the , a life member of the Dansville Fish and Game Club where he played cards every chance he could get. He was a Communicant of the Holy Family Catholic Community at St. Mary's Church in Dansville and a member of the Legion of Mary. Art was employed for Coca Cola in Dansville for 38 years, retiring in 1984.

Surviving in addition to his wife Marjorie are two daughters, Joan (Martin) Neenan, Theresa (Kevin) Allison; two sons, Ron (Mary Kay) Morsch and Roger Morsch; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Dansville. Interment with full military honors will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572; or St. Mary's Church, 40 Elizabeth St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
