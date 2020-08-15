1/1
Arthur S. Kahn
COHOCTON - Arthur S. Kahn died Aug. 8, 2020.

Predeceased by his wife, Mary Irene Kahn.

Survived by his daughter, Margaret Ann Kahn; granddaughter, Angela Rose Harrington; great granddaughter, Kayla Ann Harrington; sister, Kate Harvey; nieces, nephews and his faithful companion, Ginger.

Art loved hunting and fishing. He retired from RF Communications after 25+ years where he worked as a machinist/welder. He loved to talk about world history, his family and longed for his days in New York City.

Per Art's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Genesee Valley Cremation is serving the family. Please visit Geneseevalleycremation.com to share a message of condolence.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
