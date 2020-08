COHOCTON - Arthur S. Kahn died Aug. 8, 2020.Predeceased by his wife, Mary Irene Kahn.Survived by his daughter, Margaret Ann Kahn; granddaughter, Angela Rose Harrington; great granddaughter, Kayla Ann Harrington; sister, Kate Harvey; nieces, nephews and his faithful companion, Ginger.Art loved hunting and fishing. He retired from RF Communications after 25+ years where he worked as a machinist/welder. He loved to talk about world history, his family and longed for his days in New York City.Per Art's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Genesee Valley Cremation is serving the family. Please visit Geneseevalleycremation.com to share a message of condolence.