|
|
Arthur W. Barnard "Artie Bill", loving father and devoted fiance', passed away Monday Aug. 5, 2019 at the age of 64. He formerly resided in Canisteo and has lived in the Rochester area since.
He is survived by his daughter, Siobhan Barnard; fiance' Sherry (Phillips) Osborne; brothers, Shannon, Mack; sisters, Annie, Nancy and Paula; and beloved fur babies, Scooter and Smokey.
He was an enthusiastic Buffalo Bills fan and collected coin, knives and Country Western albums.
He had retired from Georgia Pacific.
A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 15, from 5-8 p.m., at the Community Center of Greenwood Town homes, 31 Mulcahy Boulevard, Rochester, N.Y. 14624.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019