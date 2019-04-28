|
|
AUBURN, N.Y. - Audrey B. (Perley) Remchuk, 87, of Auburn, N.Y., formerly of Hornell, N.Y., passed away peacefully at the Finger Lakes Center for Living on April 25, 2019 after a short illness.
Born and raised in Hornell, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Ann (Komora) Perley. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her older sister, Joann VanDurme; twin sister, Nancy Cullen; and the family's second set of twin siblings, James Perley and Jacqueline Perley. In 2009 her beloved husband James Remchuk went to the cottage in the sky to wait for her.
She graduated from Hornell Senior High School in 1949 and worked many jobs in her lifetime including at Nuway Market, A&P, Loblaws, Triangle Shoes, Marion Rhor Co., all in Hornell, and Popular Dry Goods and Safeway Grocery in El Paso, Texas. Upon her return she worked for 18 years in for the Hornell school system, becoming assistant to the manager. In her semi-retirement years she first worked as a food server at the Bryant School then as a substitute teacher's aide in the Hornell Schools, fully retiring in 1994.
She loved her hometown and printed a pictorial book titled "Hornell & Canisteo, Past and Present" showing the historical changes of then and now. She and James loved their cottage at Lake Demmon, spending most of their summers there with family and friends. She was a member of The Women of the Moose, chapter 620, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Audrey's final years were spent near Tracy and Debbie in her adopted town of Auburn, where she made miniatures of Historical buildings and presented them to the Mayor with a display case at the Town Hall for all to see. Life at the Boyle Center gave her a new group of friends who were like family.
Surviving are her children, Tracy Stewart, Leslie (Cliff) Toback and children Shanna (Ryan) Smith and Branton Toback; Steven (Maneesha) Stewart and children Samantha and Jake Stewart; Deborah (Dan) Cleveland and children Nathan and Justin Cleveland; stepson Norman (Debbie) Remchuk and children Ryan, Michael and Elisabeth; sister, Martha (Bill) Bartle; sister-in-law, Bonnie (James) Dunn; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, April 29 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, N.Y., with a service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo, N.Y. at noon on Tuesday, April 30.
Audrey always said "flowers are for the living." In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the or the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at the Boyle Center.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019