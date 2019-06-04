|
ARKPORT - Audrey E. Glover, 75, of 8453 State Route 961F, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (June 2, 2019) at home.
Born in Hornell, July 31, 1943, the daughter of Lyle and Beatrice (Carney) Swain, she was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Canaseraga Central School "Class of 1961". She had worked for the Dansville Press, and Westinghouse in Bath, before becoming a full-time wife and mom. She was a member of the Swain Methodist Church, had volunteered for Jenny Rockwell associated with the former Bethesda Hospital, had helped with Arkport Softball League, and numerous activities that her children were involved with. She has been an active member and the secretary for the TOPS Club in Hornell for several years, and had also enjoyed bowling, and volleyball in her younger years. Audrey's inspiration was living for her grandchildren, attending any and all events they were involved in. She also liked to be on the road visiting her sister and her numerous friends, and of course stopping at a Casino whenever she could.
Audrey was an incredibly kind and caring person, not only to her family but to the many people she'd touched in her 75 years. She'll always be remembered for being the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many.
She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Duane Swain.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce G. Glover whom she married on Feb. 29, 1964; her three children, Juli (Kent Wakefield) Wilson of Barker, N.Y., Jim (Amy) Glover of South Wales, N.Y., and Jenny (Jason) Hartman of Arkport; grandchildren, Jessica Glover, Matthew Glover, Jonathan Glover, Curtis Hartman, Grace Hartman, and great granddaughter, Jaidynn Glover; her sister, Sharon (Dale) Colburn of East Aurora; several nieces, nephews many many friends; and her beloved dog, "Bubbles".
Please visit http://www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence for the family. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
The family will be present from 3-8 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell, and Saturday (June 8, 2019) from 10-11 a.m., where Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with Chaplain Alex Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery, in Arkport.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843; or the Arkport American Legion, 1 Carter St., Arkport, NY 14807.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 4, 2019