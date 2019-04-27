|
|
HORNELL - August J. "Augie" Postilli, 80, passed peacefully late Thursday evening (April 25, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell, after a brief illness.
Born in Hornell on July 17, 1938, he was a son of the late Augusto and Genevieve (Shea) Postilli. On Dec. 12, 1962 he was married in Hornell to the former Roberta F. "Bobbie" Knapp, who predeceased him on Aug. 19, 2006 after 44 years of marriage.
Besides his parents and wife, he was also predeceased by his brother, Anthony Postilli; a daughter-in-law, Cassie (Cavalletti) Postilli; also several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A lifelong resident of Hornell, Augie was a graduate of Hornell High School and proudly served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to his honorable discharge in 1960; he continued his service with the Marine Corps Reserves until 1963.
He was employed by the former Erie Railroad and before he retired he owned and operated Augie's Electric in Hornell.
Augie was a member of the Hornell Association and the Hornell Council No. 243, Knights of Columbus, where he also served as a bartender.
An avid fisherman and gardener, he was well known for "Augie's Garlic" as well as his homemade jigs and lures. He was also a devoted fan of the NY Yankees and NFL Football and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
His loving family includes his five children, August Postilli (Manoj Goviandan) of West Palm Beach, Fla., Michael (Nancy) Postilli of Greece, N.Y., Joseph (Christine) Postilli of Canisteo, Lisa Postilli (Ken Downey) and Matthew Postilli, all of Hornell; eight grandchildren, Julia Mae Postilli, Emma Catherine Postilli, Shelby Postilli, James Postilli, Jacob Postilli, Christian Postilli, Natalie Postilli and Hannah Downey; a sister-in-law, Jackie Daniels and a brother-in-law, Richard Knapp, both of Hornell; also his nieces, nephews, cousins; as well as his good friend, Donald Kelley of Hornell.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of August J. "Augie" Postilli.
To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held in his memory at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to their favorite charity.
Online condolences or remembrances of Augie are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019