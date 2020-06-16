Barbara A. Hicks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - Barbara A. Hicks, 87, of Duane Street, passed away Saturday afternoon (June 13, 2020) at St. James Hospital following a brief illness.

Barbara was born Nov. 11, 1932 in Hornell to the late Carl R. and Catherine E. (Bowles) Roosa. On March 17, 1956, she married Joseph D. Hicks, who predeceased her in September of 1998.

Barbara was a former bus driver for the Hornell City School District for many years and retired from the Aquinas Center of St. James Mercy Hospital in 1998.

Barbara is survived by her four sons, Joseph Hicks of Hornell, Michael (Elaine) Hicks of Hector, Timothy (Yvonne) Hicks of Oriskany Falls and Daniel Hicks of Hornell.

She is also survived by five grandchildren; four great--grandchildren; a sister, Delores (Robert) Gerhart of Bath; one brother, Carl Dan (Donna) Roosa of Magnolia, Delaware; brother-in-law, Donald (Betty) Merring of Canisteo; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by a sister, Marcia Merring in April 2011.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
29 E Main St
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-4552
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved