HORNELL - Barbara A. Hicks, 87, of Duane Street, passed away Saturday afternoon (June 13, 2020) at St. James Hospital following a brief illness.
Barbara was born Nov. 11, 1932 in Hornell to the late Carl R. and Catherine E. (Bowles) Roosa. On March 17, 1956, she married Joseph D. Hicks, who predeceased her in September of 1998.
Barbara was a former bus driver for the Hornell City School District for many years and retired from the Aquinas Center of St. James Mercy Hospital in 1998.
Barbara is survived by her four sons, Joseph Hicks of Hornell, Michael (Elaine) Hicks of Hector, Timothy (Yvonne) Hicks of Oriskany Falls and Daniel Hicks of Hornell.
She is also survived by five grandchildren; four great--grandchildren; a sister, Delores (Robert) Gerhart of Bath; one brother, Carl Dan (Donna) Roosa of Magnolia, Delaware; brother-in-law, Donald (Betty) Merring of Canisteo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Marcia Merring in April 2011.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.