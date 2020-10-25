HINSDALE - Barbara A. MacMurray, a former resident of Hinsdale, died Saturday (October 17, 2020) in The Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center of Olean, after a lengthy illness.
The daughter of Dr. Leonard Howell and Muriel Breese Howell, she was born April 4, 1938 in Belmont, New York. In 1956, she graduated from Wellsville High School. On March 2, 1969, in Olean, Barb married Widdis A. (Big Bill) MacMurray who predeceased her in 1997.
Barb was employed as a teacher's aide at Hinsdale Central School from 1977 to 2004. In addition to assisting classroom teachers, she monitored study halls during her career as well as chaperoning numerous after school activities.
At a young age, Barb became involved with horses and became part of the show circuit until her early seventies. She bred, trained and showed Morgan horses until she became ill in 2008. Barb showed competitively on the local, state and national levels.
She attended St. Stephen's Episcopal Church until she became ill and was active in the Altar Guild.
Barb was a 4H leader in Hinsdale and also served as a Heritage Day volunteer.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen (Peter W.) MacMurray-Taylor of Olean; two sons, Christopher (Janet Ofano) MacMurray of Tega Cay, S.C. and Mark (Mary) Lundergan of Elmira; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, Peter Howell.
Friends will be received at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean on Thursday (October 29, 2020) from 4-5 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Private burial services will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Memorials if desired, may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry Street, Olean.
