Barbara A. MacMurray
HINSDALE - Barbara A. MacMurray, a former resident of Hinsdale, died Saturday (October 17, 2020) in The Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center of Olean, after a lengthy illness.

The daughter of Dr. Leonard Howell and Muriel Breese Howell, she was born April 4, 1938 in Belmont, New York. In 1956, she graduated from Wellsville High School. On March 2, 1969, in Olean, Barb married Widdis A. (Big Bill) MacMurray who predeceased her in 1997.

Barb was employed as a teacher's aide at Hinsdale Central School from 1977 to 2004. In addition to assisting classroom teachers, she monitored study halls during her career as well as chaperoning numerous after school activities.

At a young age, Barb became involved with horses and became part of the show circuit until her early seventies. She bred, trained and showed Morgan horses until she became ill in 2008. Barb showed competitively on the local, state and national levels.

She attended St. Stephen's Episcopal Church until she became ill and was active in the Altar Guild.
Barb was a 4H leader in Hinsdale and also served as a Heritage Day volunteer.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen (Peter W.) MacMurray-Taylor of Olean; two sons, Christopher (Janet Ofano) MacMurray of Tega Cay, S.C. and Mark (Mary) Lundergan of Elmira; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, Peter Howell.

Friends will be received at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean on Thursday (October 29, 2020) from 4-5 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Private burial services will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.

Memorials if desired, may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry Street, Olean.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
OCT
29
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
What great memories our family has from the days on Main Street when our kids grew up together. Barb was a beautiful woman and a talented equestrian. We shared lots of good times at horse shows, school events, Cuba Lake and friendly dinners. Hope Chris and Kathleen and their families can find some peace knowing she is now at rest. Love to you all, Mike & Donna Bunce
Donna L Bunce
Friend
