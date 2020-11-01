CAMERON - Barbara J. (Stuart) Bohomey died at the age of 85 on Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Steuben Center in Bath.
She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 66 years, Walter Bohomey of Cameron; their four-legged daughter, Sophie; their four children, JoAnn Bohomey of Addison, Walter, Jr. (Tina) Bohomey of Cameron Mills, Mary Ellen (Douglas) Wadsworth of Valatie and Jean Bohomey (Dan Linsler) of Livonia. Their German foreign exchange student son, Rainer (Claudia) Cordes; six grandchildren, Brian and Kathleen Bohomey, Erin and Colin Wadsworth, Finja and Nele Cordes; two sisters, Maxine Dartt of Dansville and Dorothy Margeson of Bath; sister-in-law, Margaret Bohomey of Corning; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born on Nov. 25, 1934, in Cameron, the twelfth of fifteen children born to parents, Winfred and Margaret (Reddy) Stuart. She is predeceased by her nine brothers, Harry, Robert, Ellis, John (aka Jack John William Plimpton Baldy), Thomas, Donald, Roland, Kenneth, and William; three sisters, Evelyn Warner, Phyllis Hawkins, and Elizabeth Murphy; and multiple brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Barbara was a dedicated leader in the nursing profession, having earned her registered nursing license from the St. James Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She practiced nursing for decades at St. James, working in the emergency department, nursing administration, and infection control/employee health. She was honored as the 1981 St. James' Employee of the Year. Barbara returned to further her education and became one of New York State's first Nurse Practitioners. She worked alongside Dr. A. Byron Collins before returning to St. James to develop and administer the area's oncology program. She spearheaded the Make Today Count cancer support group, improving the quality of life for many of her patients and their families.
In addition to her vocational nursing, Barbara spent many hours providing her nursing expertise through volunteering. She was a former American Red Cross Steuben County Chapter President and was a very active volunteer with the American Cancer Society
. After she retired from active nursing, Barbara was a Patient Advocate within Steuben County. She also volunteered on the Cameron Community Planning Committee and was a lifelong member of the Cameron Mills/Rathbone United Methodist Church.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at a later time at the family's convenience.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Steuben Center in Bath, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cameron Mills Town Line Church and Cemetery Association, c/o Irene Smith, 6139 County Route 119, Cameron, N.Y. 14819. (Please specify church repair or cemetery fund.)
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.