HORNELL - Barbara J. Ordiway, 84, of 465 Bennett Parkway, passed away peacefully on Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at St James Hospital.
Born in Hornell, Dec. 2, 1934, the daughter of Dominic and Harriet (Lorow) Dugo, she had lived in California, Florida, and Virginia, moving back to Hornell in 2003. She enjoyed traveling and reading.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Milton John Ordiway; her sister, Joann Dugo; and brother, David B. Dugo.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Ordiway of Hornell, Christine (Kevin Freelove) Ordiway of Orlando, Fla.; her son, John "Skeeter" Ordiway of Hornell; her sister, Shirley Page Jackett of Hornell; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Burial will be private at Heritage Hills Cemetery in Arkport. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Deborah Ordiway, 465 Bennett Parkway, Hornell, NY 14843 to help offset funeral expenses.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019