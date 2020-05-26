|
ARKPORT - Barbara J. Smith, 71, of Burns Road, passed away Sunday (May 24, 2020) at her home. Born in Hornell, Sept. 24, 1948, she was the daughter of Merle and Lola White Shutt.
Barb was a lifelong resident of the area and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Hornell where she was active in the Vacation Bible School Program as well as assisting the treasurer. She enjoyed decorating the church for special occasions and was a member of the Sally Marquis Circle. She had been employed at Hi-Tech Ceramics in Alfred Station for several years.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Willard F. Smith Jr.; her infant brother as well as her brothers, Richard and James Shutt; and her sisters-in-law, Carol Andrews and Sharon Smith.
Surviving are her daughters, Sondra (Barry) Barnett of Florida and Lori (Michael) McGregor II of Hornell; her son, Michael D. Smith of Arkport; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Breanna) Barnett of Florida, Hannah (Ashton) Pereira of Australia, Kevin Smith of Arkport, Michael McGregor III of Hornell, Logan McGregor of Hornell and Nolan McGregor of Hornell; her great-grandson, Landon Will Barnett and another due in November; her sisters-in-law, Judy Winters of Alfred Station, and Roxanne (Jack) Halsey of Almond; and her brother-in-law, Daniel Smith of Hornell.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Tammy and Steve Rauber Jr., Connie Freeland and family, Kandy Brewer and family and all her church family at the United Methodist Church of Hornell, for all the help and support they gave her during her final illness.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, all services will be held privately for the immediate family followed by burial in Heritage Hill Cemetery in Arkport. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later in the summer.
Friends wishing may make memorial contributions to the United Methodist Church of Hornell, 7528 North Main Street Ext., Hornell, NY 14843, or St. Jude's Children Hospital to [email protected].
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 26, 2020