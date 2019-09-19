|
|
DANSVILLE - Barbara Jean "Barbie Bug" Luce (Fries), 88, passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) while fighting to recover from surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Barb was born Aug. 9, 1931 in Dansville, a daughter of Clarence and Irene Fries. Barb was a lifelong resident of the Dansville (Poag's Hole), Ossian, and Avon areas. Barb was predeceased by her husband, Sandy Luce.
Barb's exciting life since marriage, consisted of having a riding stable, taking the public on Trail rides, Sleigh rides, and overnight camping trips on horseback. She and Sandy, performed their two-hour thrill show with the horses for many years where Barb was responsible for laying across the hood of a car while a horse jumped over her and the car; and rode a horse over a jump consisting of a ring and wall of solid fire. For many of their golden years, they raced thoroughbred horses at many of the racetracks in the northeast and Canada.
In later years Barb retired to home; at 10746 Poag's Hole Road, Dansville, N.Y. 14437, enjoying family, and relaxation. Any cards, condolences, or charitable donations, should be sent to Wendy at this address.
Barb is survived by her sons, Tim and Steve (Sandra) Luce; her daughter, Wendy (Luce) Hayslip; her grandson, Brian (Pamela) Luce; her granddaughter, Kristina Huntington; and three great-grandchildren; along with brothers, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Per Barb's request there will be no calling or funeral services. The Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville, N.Y. is handling arrangements.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019