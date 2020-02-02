|
HORNELL - Barbara L. Dick, 74, formerly of Fulton Street, passed away Thursday afternoon (Jan. 30, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Barbara was born July 28, 1945 in Corning to the late Rexford and Beatrice White. On May 24, 1969 in Jasper she married Robert J. Dick, who predeceased her in November 1995. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Dick in July 1981; and a grandson, Clay Nunn in June 2009.
Barbara was a life-long resident of the Hornell area, where she raised her family and worked as a registered nurse for St. James Mercy hospital for 27 years, retiring in 1996. She loved to crochet, cook, spend time watching a few soap operas and playing euchre with her neighbors. Her special time was devoted to her grandchildren to whom she adored.
Barbara is survived by three daughters, Heather (Gary) Nunn of Hornell, Tamara (Albert) Stage of Bath and Michelle Jacobson of Webster; one son, Gregory Dick (Bradley Stever) of Copperas Cove, Texas; and 11 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, where funeral service will take place immediately following calling hours at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Jasper Cemetery, Jasper, N..Y.
Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to (www.dementiasociety.org)
