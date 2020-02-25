|
|
AVOCA - Barbara M. Jessup Martin, 98, formerly of Avoca, passed away Saturday evening (Feb. 22, 2020) at Steuben Centers in Bath.
Born in Howard on Feb. 26, 1921 she was a daughter of the late John and Bernice (Stewart) Ross. She was married to Kenneth "Cap" Jessup who predeceased her in Feb. 1977; she later married Raymond Martin, who predeceased her in Nov. 1999. Besides her husbands, she was also predeceased by two sisters, Lottie Smith and Mary Ingalls; also three brothers, Frank, Leo and Elmer Ross.
A graduate of Canisteo Central school, Barbara was employed as a bookkeeper for the former B & G Collision and retired from Longwell Lumber in Bath.
Barbara was a member of the Avoca United Methodist Church and was an avid gardener.
Her loving family includes one son, Ronald Jessup of Bath; one daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Drehmer of Corning; three grandsons, Justin (Jennifer) Jessup of Maryland, Joshua Drehmer (Amy DuVall) of Corning, Kyle (Jenica) Drehmer of Elmira; five great-grandchildren, Ayra and Aurora Jessup, and Kai, Grace and Harper Drehmer.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Nondaga Cemetery, Bath.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Avoca United Methodist Church, 8593 Jacobs Ladder Road, Avoca, N.Y. 14809.
