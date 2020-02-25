Home

Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Barbara M. Jessup Martin


1921 - 2020
Barbara M. Jessup Martin Obituary
AVOCA - Barbara M. Jessup Martin, 98, formerly of Avoca, passed away Saturday evening (Feb. 22, 2020) at Steuben Centers in Bath.

Born in Howard on Feb. 26, 1921 she was a daughter of the late John and Bernice (Stewart) Ross. She was married to Kenneth "Cap" Jessup who predeceased her in Feb. 1977; she later married Raymond Martin, who predeceased her in Nov. 1999. Besides her husbands, she was also predeceased by two sisters, Lottie Smith and Mary Ingalls; also three brothers, Frank, Leo and Elmer Ross.

A graduate of Canisteo Central school, Barbara was employed as a bookkeeper for the former B & G Collision and retired from Longwell Lumber in Bath.

Barbara was a member of the Avoca United Methodist Church and was an avid gardener.

Her loving family includes one son, Ronald Jessup of Bath; one daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Drehmer of Corning; three grandsons, Justin (Jennifer) Jessup of Maryland, Joshua Drehmer (Amy DuVall) of Corning, Kyle (Jenica) Drehmer of Elmira; five great-grandchildren, Ayra and Aurora Jessup, and Kai, Grace and Harper Drehmer.

The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Barbara M. Martin.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Nondaga Cemetery, Bath.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Avoca United Methodist Church, 8593 Jacobs Ladder Road, Avoca, N.Y. 14809.

Online condolences or remembrances of Barbara are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
