|
|
DANSVILLE - Barbara R. Holbrook, 90, of Greenmount Court, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at St James Hospital in Hornell.
Born in East Hartford, Maine, Aug. 11, 1929, she was the daughter of Maurice and Marion Mulligan Toothaker. She has made her home in this area since 1948. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church of Dansville. Barbara was an avid lover of cats.
She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters, Madoline Harris, Sylvia Brown and Marjorie Fort; two brothers, George and Kenneth Toothaker; and her granddaughter, Susan Toothaker.
Surviving are her sons, Kendall (Debra Willis) Stafford of Hornell, Charles (Margaret) Holbrook of Dansville, Roger (Betty) Holbrook of Canaseraga and Jerry Holbrook of Dansville; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well as her cat, "Lucky."
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Due to the Coronavirus crisis, all services will be private for the immediate family. Burial will be in Canaseraga Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 26, 2020