|
|
CANISTEO - Basil L. Stiles, 87, formerly of Dunning Road, passed away Sunday afternoon (Sept. 8, 2019) at Wellsville Manor after an extended illness.
Basil was born June 22, 1932 in Canisteo, to the late Glenn and Agnes (Binkey) Stiles. On Feb. 12, 1972 he married the former Lois Stonebrook-Tucker, who survives and resides in Wellsville.
Basil was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corps, serving our country proudly from 1952 to 1960. After his military duties he worked as a carman in repairs for the Erie/Lackawana and Conrail railroads out of Hornell for 23 years and he had also worked at the former G.E. Plant in Hornell and Alstom as a welder.
Basil was an avid gardener and cook known for his homemade meatballs, sauerkraut, and braided garlic. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Basil's greatest enjoyment came from his sharing the fruits of his labor with family, friends and neighbors, hosting numerous seasonal cookouts. All his children and grandchildren were precious to him.
In addition to his wife Lois, Basil is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Gregory) Rollins of Hornell, Karen (Daniel) Schu of Arkport, Mary (Larry) Brasher of Florida; two sons, David (Mercedes) Stiles of Texas and Michael (Teasha) Stiles of Hornell and their brother Richard (Brenda) Hawkins of Texas; three step-children, Beverly (Duane) Bruce of California, Lynn (Cynthia) Tucker of Swain and Gary (Susan) Tucker of Texas; one sister, Kay McKibben of North Hornell; 24 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Doris Ordway; step-grandson, Aaron Tucker; and a step-granddaughter, Rose Tucker.
Family and friends are invited to a short graveside service with military honors, Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Canaseraga Cemetery.
Family and friends are also invited to calling hours from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo with a memorial service immediately following calling hours at 4 p.m. A reception will follow at the Canisteo Fire Department, 14 South Main St.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Canisteo Fire Department, c/o Mike Wilson, 14 South Main St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019