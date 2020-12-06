1/
Beatrice C. (Isaman) Saxton
COHOCTON - A bright smile faded away Friday evening, Dec. 4, 2020 as Beatrice Saxton at the age of 97 passed away at home in Cohocton, NY. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Beatrice was born May 11, 1923 in Wayland, a daughter of Fred and Carrie (Kiefer) Saxton. She was a member of the Atlanta Presbyterian Church for over 58 years in which she was a former elder & Sunday School Teacher. Beatrice married Donald Saxton on April 13, 1944 and celebrated 71 years of marriage. Don passed away April 17, 2015. In addition to her parents and husband, Beatrice was also predeceased by a daughter, Karen Kurtz; a grandson, David Saxton; a sister, Catherine Lander; a brother-in-law, Harold Lander and a brother, Paul Isaman.

Don and Bea built a dairy farm business together and later, with their son, Wayne, established a very successful corporation, for which they were awarded a "Dairy of Distinction" honor. While on the farm Beatrice was a 4-H leader for several years. Her passion was always rearranging and remodeling her home. She loved to bake cookies for her family and many events at church.

Beatrice is survived by her son, Wayne Saxton; her daughters, Linda Saxton and Cathy Saxton (Lori Stromquist); her grandchildren, Kevin Kurtz (Sarah Zakalik), Debbie Kurtz, Paul Saxton, Nicole Teed and Zachary Saxton; her brother-in-law, James Saxton (Lois Knapp); many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, her special extended family, Margarita and Humberto Urioste and her special and loving caregiver/friend Carol Smith-Morgan.

Bea's family would like to extend their appreciation to Tina Dean for her long term loving care as well as her other special care providers with whom she fondly referred to as "her girls" that all helped to enable her to remain in her own home with a special quality of life.

Friends may call 12-2 pm Wednesday at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Contributions may be made to Vincent House, PO Box 566, Wayland, N.Y.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 West Naples St
Wayland, NY 14572
(585) 728-2600
