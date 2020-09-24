TROUPSBURG - Belinda J. Flint, 58, of Troupsburg, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness.



Born in Coudersport, Pa. on March 4, 1962, Belinda was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Lou (Potter) Mattison. She attended Elkland schools.



On Nov. 14, 1987 in Woodhull, she and Jonathan D. Flint were married. Jonathan preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2017.



Belinda was currently employed as a Home Health Aide, working for Horizon Home Care. She had, in the past, been a bus monitor for the Jasper-Troupsburg School District and had also spent time at the Marion Rohr Textile plant in Hornell.



She enjoyed crocheting and making day trips with family and friends. Her most treasured moments were spent with her children and grandchildren who she loved dearly and were the center of her world.



Belinda is survived by her children, Monique (Eric) Simons of Troupsburg, Paul Wright (Jeannie Wheaton) of Troupsburg, Chastity Wright (Shawn Clark) of Osceola, Pa., Jamie (Brock) Hulbert of Troupsburg, Jessica (Don) Becker of Addison and JD Flint (Deanna Brewer) of Woodhull; 18 grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; her siblings, Barbara Thomas of Woodhull, Herman D. (Sandy) Mattison of Knoxville, Pa., Tina (Alan) Mann of Elkland, Pa. and Kimberly Gardner. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, George Mead.



Besides her husband Jonathan, Belinda was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Mary Lou Mattison; and by her sisters, Geraldine Carl and Lois Jean Morseman.



Friends may call on Friday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m., at the United Church of Jasper, Jasper, N.Y.



Burial will be in Jasper Cemetery.

