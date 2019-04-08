|
DANSVILLE - Bernita "Kay" Kelley, 74, passed away Sunday afternoon (April 7, 2019) at her home surrounded by her family following a long illness.
She was born in Warsaw, N.Y. on Oct. 19, 1944, a daughter of the late Lucius and Evelyn (Stuart) Warner. She was also predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Gerald Kelley; and her brother, Stuart Warner.
Kay was a 1963 graduate of Geneseo Central School District. She then worked for the Livingston County Department of Social Services as a clerk. She was a 51-year member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a proud grandmother who loved watching her grandchildren play sports. She enjoyed going on vacations to the Outer Banks with her family. Her hobbies included crafts, making cards, crocheting, reading, and laying in the sun. She spent 33 summers at Sun Valley Campground. She enjoyed watching the New York Yankees play baseball and the Syracuse Orange play basketball.
Surviving Kay are her children, Chris (Diane) Hamsher of Wayland, Dave (Kelly) Hamsher of Sparta, Missi (Philipp) Mehlenbacher of Florida; her sisters, Linda (Mike) Churley, Donna Miller, Elsa (Karl) Watson; her brothers, Durwood (Jeff) Warner, Fay Warner; her grandchildren, Tyler, Lindsey, Kristie, Stacey, Hannah, Ryan, Taylor, Scott, Skyler; and her five dogs.
Friends may call Wednesday, April 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville, N.Y. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m., at the Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave, Dansville, N.Y. 14437.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The ALS Association Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, Iowa 5003; or the Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, N.Y. 14437
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 8, 2019