WELLSVILLE - Beryl Deegan Davis MacDuff, formerly of Wellsville and Atlanta, Ga. passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 23, 1924 in Sherwsbury, England to the former Douglas W. and Ethel Farriday Deegan. In 1943, in England, she married Darrel E. Davis and in 1969 she married Edward J. MacDuff. Both have predeceased her.
Beryl, a WWII war bride, graduated from Nursing School in London, England during the War. In 1945 she and her son, Darrell Davis Jr., sailed on the Queen Mary from England to Ellis Island to join her husband and became a US citizen. She worked at the former Citizens National Bank and Air Preheater in Wellsville. She was certified by Cornell University as a Master Gardener, a member of the Wellsville Country Club and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Wellsville. Beryl volunteered for several organizations in Wellsville and has graciously donated her body to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine.
She is survived by a son, Darrell E. [Ruth] Davis Jr.; two daughters, Deirdre M. Roeske and Debra D. [Francis "Buzz"] Psathas; a niece, Nicki Carlson Siegenthaur; step daughters, Patty MacDuff and Susan [Kevin] Brown; eight grandchildren, Darrell [Crystal] Davis III, Kelly [Chad] Cumpston, Thea Psathas, Pasha [Mark] Ackley, Kayle Psathas, Adam [Sarah] Brown, Collin [Christy] Brown, Sean [Melissa] Burlingame; 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; 16 great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Audary Deegan Georgadies; a great grand daughter, Chelsea E. Bierman; step children, James and Lynn MacDuff; two sons in law, Edward J. Madden and Randy "Rocket" Roeske.
A Memorial Mass will be planned and announced at a later date. Please consider memorial donations in her name to either the Cuba Memorial Hospital or to the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
She was born on July 23, 1924 in Sherwsbury, England to the former Douglas W. and Ethel Farriday Deegan. In 1943, in England, she married Darrel E. Davis and in 1969 she married Edward J. MacDuff. Both have predeceased her.
Beryl, a WWII war bride, graduated from Nursing School in London, England during the War. In 1945 she and her son, Darrell Davis Jr., sailed on the Queen Mary from England to Ellis Island to join her husband and became a US citizen. She worked at the former Citizens National Bank and Air Preheater in Wellsville. She was certified by Cornell University as a Master Gardener, a member of the Wellsville Country Club and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Wellsville. Beryl volunteered for several organizations in Wellsville and has graciously donated her body to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine.
She is survived by a son, Darrell E. [Ruth] Davis Jr.; two daughters, Deirdre M. Roeske and Debra D. [Francis "Buzz"] Psathas; a niece, Nicki Carlson Siegenthaur; step daughters, Patty MacDuff and Susan [Kevin] Brown; eight grandchildren, Darrell [Crystal] Davis III, Kelly [Chad] Cumpston, Thea Psathas, Pasha [Mark] Ackley, Kayle Psathas, Adam [Sarah] Brown, Collin [Christy] Brown, Sean [Melissa] Burlingame; 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; 16 great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Audary Deegan Georgadies; a great grand daughter, Chelsea E. Bierman; step children, James and Lynn MacDuff; two sons in law, Edward J. Madden and Randy "Rocket" Roeske.
A Memorial Mass will be planned and announced at a later date. Please consider memorial donations in her name to either the Cuba Memorial Hospital or to the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 29, 2020.