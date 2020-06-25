WELLSVILLE - Bette R. Robarts, age 86, of Sunnydale Avenue passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 28, 1933 in Wellsville to the late Leo and Elsie Cornell Richardson.
Bette graduated from Wellsville Central High School and worked for several attorneys including George Harris, Bill Grastorf, James Euken and Wayne Feeman. She also worked for Dr. Harvey Spencer Dentistry and later retired from Air Preheater. Bette spent her time volunteering at the David A. Howe Library and for Meals on Wheels, reading and she loved tending to her flower gardens.
Survivors include her son, Ross [Brenda] Robarts of Wellsville; her daughter, Barbara Ceglia of Houston, Tex.; five grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Jacob and Sarah Robarts and Chelsea [Korey] Mote; four great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Mason and Olivia; six nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Barbara Owen, and her former husband, John Robarts.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Robert Wheeler presiding. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery and memorials in Bette's name may be made to the David A. Howe Library. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
She was born on October 28, 1933 in Wellsville to the late Leo and Elsie Cornell Richardson.
Bette graduated from Wellsville Central High School and worked for several attorneys including George Harris, Bill Grastorf, James Euken and Wayne Feeman. She also worked for Dr. Harvey Spencer Dentistry and later retired from Air Preheater. Bette spent her time volunteering at the David A. Howe Library and for Meals on Wheels, reading and she loved tending to her flower gardens.
Survivors include her son, Ross [Brenda] Robarts of Wellsville; her daughter, Barbara Ceglia of Houston, Tex.; five grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Jacob and Sarah Robarts and Chelsea [Korey] Mote; four great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Mason and Olivia; six nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Barbara Owen, and her former husband, John Robarts.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Robert Wheeler presiding. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery and memorials in Bette's name may be made to the David A. Howe Library. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.