|
|
Bettie L. Akins, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at St. James Hospital in Hornell.
Bettie was born on Aug. 31, 1925 to the late Earl and Louise (Holden) Kern in Springwater. Bettie was always an active woman; she was a homemaker, loved to socialize with her neighbors, watching gameshows on TV. She was a member of the Haskinsville Garden Club and the Hornell Moose Lodge. She especially loved yard work, gardening, feeding and watching hummingbirds, and tending to her flowers - she was push mowing her lawn until the age of 92! In her younger years, she frequented the shopping malls with her daughter on a weekly basis, enjoyed traveling, and visiting the clubs to listen to music. Bettie had many joys in life but none take the place more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bettie is predeceased by her husband, Harvey, who passed in 1972; her grandson, Ryan Akins, who passed in 2014; and her siblings, Norval (Dorothy) Kern, Clinton (Leta) Kern, Mary (Walter) Whitcomb, Irene (Stanley) Sick, Thelma's husband, Ward Teed, and Alice (Leonard) Fox.
Bettie is survived by her children, Terry Akins and Darlene (Mike) Krupp; her grandchildren, Jared (Mary) Akins, Brittany (Matt) Simon, and Chad Krupp; her great-grandchildren, Lyla and Remington Akins and Tristan Simon; and her sister, Thelma Teed.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside burial service on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Village Cemetery in Wayland at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Bettie's name to the St. James Foundation (411 Canisteo St., Hornell, NY 14843) or the Hornell Area Humane Society (7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843).
To leave an online condolence, please visit BairdFuneralHomes.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020