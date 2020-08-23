Betty J. Emo was called home by her Heavenly Father on Aug. 16, 2020. A private graveside service was held for family members. Formerly of 7609 Airport Road in Hornell, where she had lived from 1981-2014, Betty was living with her daughter and son-in-law in Boonville, Indiana.
Betty was born in Corning, Feb. 7, 1925 to Pearl (Ross)and Raymond S. Tompkins.
She was a graduate of Northside High School in Corning.
On June 19, 1948, Betty married Donald J. Emo, in Corning, her husband of 59 years. Together with Donald, she enjoyed the blessings of a son, three daughters, and seven grandchildren who survive: Philip (Kuei Wei) Emo of Rochester, Donna Mehlenbacher of Auburn, Christine Emo of Wellsville, and Margaret (Stephen) Rose of Boonville, Indiana; her grandchildren, Brian Mehlenbacher, Jason (Krishendaye) Emo, Aaron (Kristen ) Mehlenbacher, Matthew (Bernice) Emo, William (Colleen) Rose, Anne Rose (Donald) Venable, and Kevin (Jackie) Rose. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Pamela (Tompkins) Scheg and husband, Ron; and one sister-in-law, Betty Ann (Emo) Fox and husband, George of Hamburg.
Betty was predeceased by one sister, Marjorie Dugan; and four brothers: Robert, Kaye, Gordon, and Roger Tompkins.
Betty had worked at the Corning Leader, the Pinewood Girl Scout Camp on Oak Hill, and Arkport Central School, where she retired at age 70. She was a 70-year member of the Arkport Presbyterian Church where she was active for many years. She was a 72- year member of the Grange (Oak Hill and Stephens Mill).
Serving people was Betty's life. She gave much of herself to her family and friends. She kept busy gardening, canning and freezing vegetables and fruits, cooking and baking, and taking care of her children and grandchildren. Her pies were rated the very best by her loved ones. She sewed and knitted, and made bed socks for women who were scheduled for surgery, and baby booties for expectant mothers. Betty kept a diary during most of her life. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and playing the piano.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Chester A. Gosper IV, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Burial is in Forest Lawn Cemetery, South Dansville.
Memorial may be sent to the Arkport Presbyterian Church, 15 Main St., Arkport, N.Y. 14807, or to the Beatrice Emo-Last Memorial Scholarship Fund at Arkport Central School, Attention: Melissa Evans, District Treasurer, 35 East Ave., Arkport N.Y. 14807. Checks should be made payable to Arkport Central School with "Beatrice Emo-Last Scholarship: in the memo line of the check.