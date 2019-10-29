|
HOWARD - Betty J. Walden, 78, of McBeth Road, passed away Sunday morning (Oct. 27, 2019) at Elderwood of Hornell where she had resided since July.
Betty was born Sept. 21, 1941 in Bath to the late Fredrick and Beatrice (Dixon) Walden. On Dec. 3, 2015 she married Richard L. Harrison, who predeceased her in July 2016.
Betty was a life-long resident of the Howard area where she was dog warden for 25 years. She ran and owned her own kennels as dog warden for ten townships, which included the towns of Avoca, Prattsburgh and Wheeler. She also provided house work for many area homes in the Canisteo and Hornell area.
At one time she was the Howard Town Constable, a member of the Howard Methodist Church and member and past Lecturer of the Towlesville Grange and Pomona Grange. Betty also provided volunteer time helping the Howard Volunteer Fire Department in their many fundraisers and activities.
Betty is survived by one brother, John J. Walden of Bath; and her nephews, David Walden of Bath and Sean Walden of Avoca.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo, where a funeral service will take place Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Fair View Cemetery in Towlesville, Town of Howard, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 3622 County Route 70A, Avoca, N.Y. 14809.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019