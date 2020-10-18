HORNELL/HARRISBURG, Pa. - Betty Jean "Bett" Clark, 80, of 1002 Wilhelm Road, Harrisburg, Pa., died Friday morning (Oct. 16, 2020) at Community General Hospital in Harrisburg, following a long illness.
Born in Erie, Pa. on May 15, 1940, she was the daughter of Gerald and Elizabeth (Ranwand) Kepner.
Betty Jean grew up in the Canaseraga area and was a graduate of Canaseraga Central School (class of 1958). She resided in Rochester for several years where she was employed at General Electric Corporation. She later lived in Hornell for many years and worked for Birdseye Corporation in Avon, N.Y.
In 1984, Bett moved to Mechanicville, NY where she raised her family and was also self-employed. She lived in Cohoes, NY from 1991-2014 and has resided in Harrisburg for the past six years.
While living in Hornell, Betty love attending Hornell Little League games, watching her husband coach and her son and nephews play ball. Throughout the years, she also enjoyed watching the Little League World Series (played in Williamsport, Pa.) on television. Bett had a deep love of animals, and especially loved her many dogs that she raised throughout the years. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, and watching General Hospital and Little House on the Prairie on TV. Betty's favorite movie was "Titanic" which she watched whenever it was on television. Her greatest joy, however, was simply spending time with her family who she loved with all of her heart!!
She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Whiteman, who died in 2012.
Betty was married on Dec. 19, 1970 to Terry L Clark Sr., who survives. Also surviving are her daughter, Michelle Kepner of Harrisburg; her son, Terry (Jamie Thompson) Clark Jr. of Harrisburg; one brother, Alan "Dale" (Arlene) Kepner of Wellsville; one granddaughter, Brandi Michele Lee (Brandon Hammond) Clark; one grandson, Nicholas Noyes; one great-grandson, Mason Lee Hammond; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews along with a large extended family who she also loved!
The family of Betty Jean Clark will receive friends on Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y., where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Mark Brewer officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Betty Jean's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.