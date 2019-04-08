|
|
HORNELL/FAIRPORT - On Saturday morning (April 6, 2019), Betty Jean (Fritz) Miles, passed away at age 94 after living four years in an enriched living apartment until 2015 and then at a continuing care facility, both in Fairport, N.Y.
Betty was born and raised in Hornell. She studied at a business school in Rochester and then briefly worked at an office in Almond before marrying her high school boyfriend, Robert Miles in 1943. They moved them to Springwater and raised three children. She was a part time school bus driver, an active member of the Methodist Church and later the bookkeeper for a family business, Miles Sports and Marine.
In later years Betty had several office jobs, the longest for the Office for the Aging in Mt. Morris and Geneseo, retiring at age 74.
She was proud of her having played the bass clarinet in her school band and of her children's accomplishments. Betty loved dogs, spending summers at the family cottage on Loon Lake, getting together with friends and had traveled to many countries, her favorite being Ireland.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Ward and Bernice (Stryker) Fritz; her ex-husband, Robert Miles and companion, Robert Goodwin.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Glover of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Connie Miles of Canandaigua; one son, Jerry Miles of Cape Coral, Fla.; one brother, Richard Fritz of Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as two nephews and one niece.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Betty Jean (Fritz) Miles.
Calling hours are 2-4 p.m. Saturday (April 13, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell where a funeral and committal service will be held following the calling hours at 4 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.
Those wishing may contribute in her memory to their local humane society.
Online condolences or remembrances of Betty are welcome at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 8, 2019