WELLSVILLE - Betty Louise Havens, 95, of Wellsville, NY, joined her Savior in heaven on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Born April 29, 1925, in Andover, she was the daughter of Glenn and Lillian Grossman Halsey. She graduated from Andover Central School in 1943. She married her "blind date," Arthur Lewis Havens, on April 20, 1945 and they were an example of Christian marriage. They both dearly loved their family and served their church and community.
She was actively involved in the life of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, and spent years as a member of both the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and Dorcas Guild. Her hands were always busy making quilts, knitting or crocheting, or painting wooden projects that Art made. She was an avid reader and loved cooking and baking and sending greeting cards.
Betty spent several years as a Girl Scout leader, volunteered at the local nursing home with activities, and was a member of a home demonstration group.
Surviving are daughters, Glenn Louise (Jeff) Olsen and Genene Louise (Wayde) Wolbach; daughter-in-law, Darla Havens; sister, Dolores (William) Richmond; grandchildren, Andrew (Nikki) Havens, Jillian (Keith) Erwin, Anthony (Kelly) Havens, Melanie (Ricky) Dodge, and Marvin Wolbach; eight great-grandchildren, Killian, Greyson, Anderson, Destinee, Gary II, Lydia, Katherine, and America; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by loving husband of nearly 74 years, Arthur; beloved son, Gary Lewis; great-granddaughter, Andee Elaine; and sisters, Jean Brown and Ruthie McAllister.
The family thanks the staff of Manor Hills where Betty lived for over four years and the staff of Wellsville Manor where she had spent the last six weeks. These dedicated workers did an exemplary job of caring for Mom during the Covid 19 virus pandemic when family could not be at her side.
Preferred memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Manor Hills or Wellsville Manor.
Friends may call at First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 470 North Main St., Wellsville on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m., with a Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. CDC and NYS Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
