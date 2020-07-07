TONAWANDA - Betty (Haynes) Squires of the Town of Tonawanda, N.Y., died July 6, 2020.
Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Charles E. Squires; loving mother of Cynthia (Joseph) Harrington, Kim (Michael) Careri, Cheryl Squires and Kevin (Lynn) Squires; dear grandmother of Shawn (Sharon), Shavonne (Don), Molly (Phil), Rebekah (Corey), John, Julie (Jason) and Charles; also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Sister of Susan (Mike) Healy, Lois (late Jon) Davis, Sandra (Bill) Jones and the late Roger (late Sylvia) Haynes, Rodney (late Pat) Haynes and Kathy (Lincoln) Barnes; daughter of the late Genevieve and Edward Haynes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 8, at St. Timothy's Church, 563 East Park Drive, Tonawanda at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elderwood of Lockport.
Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com