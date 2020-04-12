|
|
HORNELL - Beulah Jean Stephens, 89, of Hornell, entered into rest late Tuesday evening (April 7, 2020) with her loving family by her side.
Born in the Town of Groveland on Aug. 29, 1930, she was the youngest daughter of 10 children born to the late Roy and Fern (Gardner) Bennett. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased in 1986 by her husband Harold Stephens, who she married in West Sparta; also her son, Larry Stephens, and eight brothers and sisters.
Jean attended Dansville Central School and lived in Wayland before moving to Hornell, where she has resided most of her life.
Before she retired she was employed by Stern and Stern Huguet Textiles in Hornell.
A former active member of the Assembly of God Church in North Hornell, Jean served as a Sunday school teacher and assisted with Youth for Christ.
Throughout the years she was an avid bowler and belonged to several teams. She also loved kids and especially enjoyed attending church and growing vegetables in her garden.
Her loving family includes five daughters, Joanne Carpenter (Larry French) of Hornell, Gloria (Peter) Fisher of Florida, Judy (Thomas) Smith of Almond, Bonnie Simms (Rod Davison) of Hornell and Brenda (Brian) Gayhart-Franklin of Canisteo; one brother, Donald Bennett of Florida; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Beulah Jean Stephens.
There will be no calling hours. A gathering will be held in her memory this summer and will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Rural Cemetery, Hornell.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to their favorite charity.
Online condolences or remembrances of Beulah Jean Stephens are welcome on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020