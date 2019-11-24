|
WAYLAND/DANSVILLE - Beverly A. Owens, 80, passed away Friday morning (Nov. 22, 2019) at the Hornell Gardens Healthcare Facility.
Bev was born Nov. 22, 1939 in Dansville, the daughter of Clifford and Dorothy (Brandes) Millen. She grew up in Dansville and resided the majority of her life there. In the 1980s Bev moved to Wayland and has remained there ever since. Bev was a healthcare aide for the Finger Lakes DDSO and also worked at Lindsey Motors in Wayland for 20 years. She was a life member of the Dansville VFW and a member of the Wayland American Legion Auxiliary. Bev enjoyed cooking, loved her vacations; especially to New Smyrna Beach each year as a snowbird; and she liked her dogs!
Bev was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Dorothy Millen; her husband, Harold "Bob" Owens; her late in life soul mate, Barry Chapman; her sister, Gertrude Duboise; and a brother, Karl Millen.
She is survived by her son, Harold "Rob" Owens of NE; daughter-in-law, Denise Owens of IA; son David Kuhn of Dansville; daughter Robin Jacobs (Gordie Sick) of Wayland; son Robert (Karen) Owens of Arkport; daughter Catherine Smith of PA; son William Smith of FL; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Daniel (Joni) Millen of Keywest, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Bev's funeral services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Contributions in memory of Beverly A. Owens may be made to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
Bev and her family have been assisted by the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019