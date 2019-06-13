|
|
ALFRED - Beverly E. Spencer, 69, a resident of Maple Apartments, passed away Monday (June 10, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.
She was born in Hornell, July 1, 1949, the daughter of Edwin and Eleanor Drake Hoyt. Following the death of her mother, she was adopted with her sister, Joan Titus, by Earl and Lillian Spencer and spent her early life in Greenwood. She was a graduate of Greenwood Central School and had made her home in the Almond and Alfred area.
Beverly was employed as a custodian at Alfred State College and retired after several years of service. She was a member of the Hornell United Methodist Church. Beverly will be missed. She was out and about every day and loved being a part of the Alfred community. She enjoyed being with family and friends, traveling and collecting trinkets over the years.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo on Saturday (June 15, 2019) from 10 until 11 a.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held with Rev. Lenny Fuller, and Rev. Sean Titus officiating. Burial will be in Alfred Rural Cemetery.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Alfred Ambulance Corps, 5 South Main Street, Alfred, NY 14802.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 13, 2019