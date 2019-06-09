|
|
YUCAIPA, Calif. - Beverly Mae (Fanton) Rahr, born May 4, 1929, passed into eternal slumber on May 31, 2019 in Yucaipa, California.
Born in Wellsville, N.Y. to Marion (Wells) and Raymond Fanton, "Bunny" was a Registered Nurse and graduated from The Rochester School of Nursing February 1951. In her early career she worked for Dr.'s Blaisdell, McCarty, Harkness, and Akman, and for the Wellsville Highland Nursing Home.
Bunny lived and worked in California for a brief time and after moving back to Wellsville, she trained Nursing Assistants for Alfred State College of Technology-State University of New York on the Wellsville campus. Bunny resumed her position as Administrator at the Wellsville Highland Nursing Home where she worked until her retirement in 1992.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Fanton; son, Richard Scott Rahr; and daughter, Sue (Jerry) Howe.
She is survived by her sister, Dorthea (Dotty) Heers; children, Kim (Ron) Politte, Diana Lynn Rahr, Charles (Brenda Lee) Rahr, Tammy Rahr and Michael Glen Rahr; grandchildren, Allencia Fields, Leashia Lewis, Brian Politte, David Rahr, Veronica Rahr, David Matthew Rahr; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.
Donations may be made in her honor to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, New York and the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 9, 2019