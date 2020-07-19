Blanche Ostrander Blakeny (Swarthout) passed away on July 5, 2020, after a long battle with illness in Park Ridge, N.J. She was 88 years old.



Blanche touched many lives throughout her life. Blanche was very creative and artistic and passed that knowledge along to her students for more than 30 years where she taught art at Angelica, New York schools. During her summer breaks she started exploring the world with her camera making many friends along the way. When she retired at age 55, Blanche went on to continue her dream of being in theater and went to get her Master's in Arts from CW Post and started the next chapter of her life being involved in a number of theater companies throughout the tri-state area doing set and costume design.



Blanche's independent drive and passion was an inspiration to all that knew her. Knowing that whatever dream she had, Blanche made it happen. From working in theater to crafting teddy bears. Her nephews Tom and Thad really got to experience this drive and were inspired by their Aunt. They were truly lucky to be able to spend many Christmas's and summer vacations with Aunt Toot.



Blanche is predeceased by her siblings, Beverly Lewis and Raymond Ostrander Jr.



She is survived by her sister, Leona DeBrock and husband, Tom DeBrock; life-long friend, Nancy Moore; nephews, Tom Jr. and Thad DeBrock; brother, Francis Ostrander; as well as nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews of the Ostrander, Gabamonte, DeBrock and Young Families.



A memorial of her life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Blanche Swarthout to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store