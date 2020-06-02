Bonita L. "Bonnie" Freeman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE - Bonita L. "Bonnie" Freeman, 74, of 152 Pine St. passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 30, 1945 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Louis and Velma (Davis) Freeman.

Bonnie attended Wellsville Central School and graduated from Churchville High School. She resided in Bergen for many years before moving to Wellsville in 2018. She was formerly employed at Tops and enjoyed reading.

Bonnie is survived by a brother, Ronald (June) Freeman of Andover; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in addition to her parents, by a brother, Douglas Freeman; and two sisters, Shirley Hamilton, and C. Ruby Anderson.

Friends are invited to a graveside service at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont with Reverend Gene Miller presiding. Please consider memorial donations to the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved