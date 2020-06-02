WELLSVILLE - Bonita L. "Bonnie" Freeman, 74, of 152 Pine St. passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 30, 1945 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Louis and Velma (Davis) Freeman.
Bonnie attended Wellsville Central School and graduated from Churchville High School. She resided in Bergen for many years before moving to Wellsville in 2018. She was formerly employed at Tops and enjoyed reading.
Bonnie is survived by a brother, Ronald (June) Freeman of Andover; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents, by a brother, Douglas Freeman; and two sisters, Shirley Hamilton, and C. Ruby Anderson.
Friends are invited to a graveside service at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont with Reverend Gene Miller presiding. Please consider memorial donations to the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.