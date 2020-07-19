1/1
Bonnie H. Furlong
Bonnie H. Furlong passed away on July 15, 2020 at age 88.

Predeceased by husband, Donald J.; son, Donald C.; parents, Charles and Hazel Fancher.

Survived by son, Dale (Sally) Furlong; daughter, Denise (Mark) Ellis; grandchildren, Michael Ellis, Michelle (Scott) Deil and Jessica (Rick) Gould; many nieces and nephews; dear friends and neighbors.

Bonnie was a medical secretary for over 30 years and belonged to many organizations in Hilton and Charlotte.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 22, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave., where a Memorial Ceremony will follow at 6 p.m. Private interment.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Open Door Mission.

To leave the family condolences, please visit: www.NewcomerRochester.com

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
JUL
22
Memorial service
06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 18, 2020
Mother of one of the best friends of my childhood - Don. She ran the cub scout group I belonged to. She made the first bologna & mustard sandwich I ever had.
Nat Keller
Acquaintance
