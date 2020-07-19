Bonnie H. Furlong passed away on July 15, 2020 at age 88.
Predeceased by husband, Donald J.; son, Donald C.; parents, Charles and Hazel Fancher.
Survived by son, Dale (Sally) Furlong; daughter, Denise (Mark) Ellis; grandchildren, Michael Ellis, Michelle (Scott) Deil and Jessica (Rick) Gould; many nieces and nephews; dear friends and neighbors.
Bonnie was a medical secretary for over 30 years and belonged to many organizations in Hilton and Charlotte.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 22, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave., where a Memorial Ceremony will follow at 6 p.m. Private interment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Open Door Mission.
To leave the family condolences, please visit: www.NewcomerRochester.com