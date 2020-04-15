|
CANISTEO - Bonnie L. Gielen, of County Route 119, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020, at her home.
Born in Hornell, March 17, 1949, the daughter of Jack L. and Kathryn Stewart Bancroft, Bonnie had resided most of her life in the Canisteo area. She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, and had been employed for several years as a public health nurse by the Steuben County Public Health Nursing Service in Bath.
Bonnie enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, bird watching, but especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband William "Bill" Gielen, and her daughter, Cheryl R. Victorious.
She is survived by her children, William (Renee) Roche of Hornell, Jacquelyn (Jerry) Updyke of Canisteo and Brinette (Harold ) Steffey of Hartsville and Jon P. Roche of Canisteo; her sisters, Beth (Brent) Rauber of Canisteo, Cathy Kearney of Canisteo, and Susan (James) Gage-Barbour; her grandchildren, Colene (Jacob Richardson) Roche, Edward (Allison Delaney) McMichael, Alicia (Kyle Carlile) Twichell, Cassandra Hilligus, Shayne (Kiora Bacher) Palumbo and Frankie Palumbo; and great grandchildren, Karson Carlile and Kinsley DeLaney.
To send a rembrance to the family please visit www. brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com. or on [email protected], The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
Due to the current Covid-19 epidemic, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Friends wishing to remember Bonnie are asked to consider a donation to The Canisteo Veterinary Hospital, 58 West Main Street, Canisteo, NY 14823 for a fund to be set up for special needs or paper products to be used at the Hospital or to the Canisteo Historical Society, Main Street, Canisteo, NY 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020