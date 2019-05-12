|
HORNELL - Bonnie Lee Barnes, 72, of Hornell, died late Wednesday evening (May 8, 2019) surrounded by family.
Born in North Hornell on Nov. 3, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Stella (Rice) Barnes. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Charles Lee Barnes and two sisters, Peggy McDonald and Mary Ellis.
A longtime resident of Hornell, Bonnie loved having family and friends around.
She is survived by one sister, Anne (Seth) Corwin and one brother, Lincoln (Elaine) Barnes, all of Hornell; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Bonnie Lee Barnes.
There will be an hour of calling from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday (May 26, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, where a funeral service in her memory will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Cedric Cooper of the Hornell First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in Rural Cemetery, Hornell.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to The Arc of Steuben, 129 E. Main St. IRA, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 (envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home), or at arcofsteuben.org.
Online condolences or remembrances of Bonnie are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 12, 2019