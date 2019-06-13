|
Rev. Bradley T. Lines of Utica, NY passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
He was born April 2, 1924 in Jefferson, NY, the son of Alvin and Mae (Dart) Lines.
Bradley graduated from Jefferson High School in 1943. He attended Western Maryland College in 1943 and 1944 and attended Hartwick College Seminary. He was ordained at the Community Church of Columbus, PA on April 25, 1955. He completed his education and received his BA from the University of New Hampshire in 1962. He served parishes in Hop Bottom, PA, Columbus, PA, Milton, NH, Moravia, NY and his final parish before retiring in Hornell, NY.
Bradley was the pastor for St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Hornell from 1968 until his retirement in 1989. He served ten years on the Hornell School Board of Education and served as the president twice. He was a member of the Hornell Rotary Club where he served as treasurer for many years and president twice. He was a member of the Hornell Masonic Lodge where he served as Chaplain for many years.
Bradley is preceded in death by his wife, Alberta (Welch) Lines; and his sister, Lillian (Buell) Goss and daughter-in-law, Susan Lines.
He is survived by his loving family including children, sons Arthur (Julie), Willard (Nancy), Marcus Terry (Rita), and Bradley Jr. (Diane); daughter, Robin Randall (Walter); grandchildren, Matthew Randall (Kim), Patti Randall, Jeffrey Lines, Marcus Alan Lines, Bradley T. Lines III and Tiffany Lines, Christopher and Melissa Saxton, children Brayden, Hayleigh, Kaitylyn, Matthew Saxton and fiancée Olivia Lopez, children Isaac and Silas; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Randall, Ava Jean Lines.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday June 14, 2019 in Tompkins Memorial Chapel on the campus of the Masonic Care Community, 2160 Bleecker St., Utica, NY. In Hornell, visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Bender, Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, NY with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. A private burial will be conducted following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bradley's name to the .
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, the family is being assisted by director Gerald R. Brown, or on [email protected]
Arrangements in Utica made by Scala & Roefaro Funeral Homes Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica, NY 13501 www.scalaroefaro.com.
Arrangements in Hornell made by Bender, Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 13, 2019