HORNELL - Brenda L. Towner, 55, of 44 Center St., Hornell, died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon (May 19, 2019) at her home.



Born in Bath, N.Y. on Jan. 15, 1964, she was the daughter of L.D. and Nancy (Danielson) Towner.



Brenda grew up in Avoca, N.Y. and was a graduate of Avoca Central School (class of 1982). While in high school, she took courses to become a health care provider. Following high school graduation, Brenda moved to Syracuse, N.Y. and continued her studies in health care. She had been employed as a home health care provider and also worked at a local nursing home. She moved to the Hornell area about eight years ago.



Having a deep affection for animals, Brenda lovingly took care of her four dogs and three cats. She enjoyed collecting glass & crystal figurines and had been an avid coin collector. She also enjoyed taking her daily walks where she would often stop and talk to her many friends on her route.



In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her infant sister, Christine Towner.



Surviving are two brothers, L.D. Towner of Buffalo, N.Y. and Joseph (Kim) Towner of Avoca; one sister, Sara (Caesar) Taccone of Cohocton; many nieces and nephews.



At Brenda's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Brenda's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 26, 2019