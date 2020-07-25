ARKPORT/BISHOPVILLE, N.Y. - Brian K. Morgan, 53, of North Almond Valley Road, Arkport, (Bishopville), died Wednesday morning (July 22, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville following a long illness.
Born in North Hornell on Oct. 31, 1966, he was the son of Arthur and Doris (Hulett) Morgan.
Brian grew up in Bishopville and attended Arkport Central School. From the age of 13, he enjoyed farming and for many years worked on several area farms including the Brown Family Farm in Bishopville, Sugar Creek Farm in Ossian and the Karr Family Farm in Fremont. He was a "Multi-Tasker" and could handle any farm related job.
For many years, Brian also was employed as a truck driver, driving for several area businesses such as Covered Wagon of Hornell, Scuba Construction of Almond and Leon Lacy Trucking of Arkport. He was a self taught "Jack of All Trades" who was extremely mechanically minded and had a reputation of a man who could fix just about anything.
Having a deep love of the nature and the outdoors, Brian enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting (both shotgun and bow) and small game hunting. He also had an affection for animals and throughout the years enjoyed the company of his many pet dogs. Brian will be sadly missed by his canine friend, "Tibber", a "Jack-A-Poo" (Jack Russell and Poodle mix) who helped comfort him through his long illness. He was also a long-time member of the Arkport American Legion.
Brian was preceded in death by his step-son, Daniel Crane; his father, Arthur Morgan; and his sister, Sherry Woods.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 28 years, Mary, who he married on Aug. 1, 1992; his son, Jacob (Samantha Smith) Morgan of Bishopville; his step-son, Murray (Erica) Crane of Dansville; his mother, Doris Morgan of Bishopville; three brothers, Richard (Gail) Morgan of Greenwood, David (Gertrude) Morgan of Canisteo and Kevin (Marcie) Morgan of Avoca; four sisters, Janice Kepner of Hornell, Sandra (Al) Eymer of Bishopville, Donna (Lani) Barros of Burns, N.Y. and Shelby (Leo Seamon) Eymer of Bishopville; three grandchildren, Arika, David and Julius; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Brian's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Brian's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com