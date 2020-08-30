ROCHESTER - Bruce A. Nye, who grew up in Andover, NY died Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 89.



He leaves his wife of 67 years, Sheilagh; children, Deborah (Robert) Newman, Robin (Kathleen) Nye and Timothy (Mary Kay) Nye; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Bruce proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.



Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to Rotary International. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.

