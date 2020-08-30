1/1
Bruce A. Nye
ROCHESTER - Bruce A. Nye, who grew up in Andover, NY died Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 89.

He leaves his wife of 67 years, Sheilagh; children, Deborah (Robert) Newman, Robin (Kathleen) Nye and Timothy (Mary Kay) Nye; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Bruce proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to Rotary International. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott (Willard) Funeral Home
12 South Avenue
Webster, NY 14580
585-265-3640
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Words cannot express the feeling of loss that I share with you at this time.
Ron Hinz
Friend
