Bruce Q. Jamison
1956 - 2020
CANISTEO - Bruce Q. Jamison, 64 of Catatunk Road, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

He was born in North Hornell on March 22, 1956, the son of Lldon "Tiny" Jamison, and Myrtle (Sabin) Jamison. He was a lifelong area resident and graduate of Canisteo Central School "Class of 1974". He had worked for the Canisteo Sub Shop, and GE early in his career. Bruce was retired from the maintenance department as a supervisor at Alfred State College after 30 years, and had also served as Union President for 20 years. He had also been on the Canisteo Town Board, serving as Town Supervisor, and councilman. Bruce was also a member of the Canisteo American Legion, the Hornell Elks, Hornell Moose, and Hornell Association.

He is survived by his wife, Mari (Dengler) Jamison, whom he married on Aug. 5, 1995; his mother, Myrtle Jamison of Canisteo; his children, Daniel Jamison, Cullen Jamison, Jillian (Travis) Knapp, Gabrielle (Kyle) Krawiec; his grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jayden, Avah, Joslyn, David, Abbey, and Quentin; his brothers, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Jamison, Terry (Kathleen) Jamison; and several nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Lldon "Tiny" Jamison.

There will be no calling hours, and the family will observe a private graveside service at Hillside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

To send a remembrance. please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by Chester A. Gosper IV director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Diabetes Association, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
November 14, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Darla McIntosh
