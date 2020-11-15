CANISTEO - Bruce Q. Jamison, 64 of Catatunk Road, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He was born in North Hornell on March 22, 1956, the son of Lldon "Tiny" Jamison, and Myrtle (Sabin) Jamison. He was a lifelong area resident and graduate of Canisteo Central School "Class of 1974". He had worked for the Canisteo Sub Shop, and GE early in his career. Bruce was retired from the maintenance department as a supervisor at Alfred State College after 30 years, and had also served as Union President for 20 years. He had also been on the Canisteo Town Board, serving as Town Supervisor, and councilman. Bruce was also a member of the Canisteo American Legion, the Hornell Elks, Hornell Moose, and Hornell Association.
He is survived by his wife, Mari (Dengler) Jamison, whom he married on Aug. 5, 1995; his mother, Myrtle Jamison of Canisteo; his children, Daniel Jamison, Cullen Jamison, Jillian (Travis) Knapp, Gabrielle (Kyle) Krawiec; his grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jayden, Avah, Joslyn, David, Abbey, and Quentin; his brothers, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Jamison, Terry (Kathleen) Jamison; and several nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Lldon "Tiny" Jamison.
There will be no calling hours, and the family will observe a private graveside service at Hillside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
To send a remembrance. please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by Chester A. Gosper IV director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the American Diabetes Association
, or a charity of the donor's choice
.