Bryce Alan Thorsen passed away on April 5, 2019 and was born in Bath, N.Y. on April 7, 1945.
He married Jan Thorsen on Dec. 9, 1967 and served Active Duty in the United States Navy for 20 years (June 1967-June 1987), and he attended LeTourneau College in Longview, Texas. He worked for Outhouse Marine in Jacksonville, Fla. from 1987-2005 and Global Maritech Systems of St. Augustine, Fla. from 2005-2015.
His hobbies included, life-long Bass-fishing enthusiast, tournament fisherman throughout SE United States, active fishing guide, delighting in taking children and families out fishing, and being a lover of outdoors and nature. He was a lifelong member of Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.), American Bass Anglers and the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Thorsen; son, Shy, wife, Corinne and granddaughters, Paige and Emily; son, Shawn, wife, Rene and granddaughters Dagny and Anya; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Audrey Thorsen (Avoca, N.Y.); brother, Delbert Thorsen (Avoca); sister, Glennis Eaton (Avoca).
Burial will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32218. A Memorial Reception for friends and family will be held from noon-3 p.m. at Garden Club of Jacksonville following the interment, 1005 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, Fla. 32204.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make donations to Wolfson Children's Hospital in memory of Bryce Thorsen at the following location: https://foundation.baptistjax.com/make-a-gift.
Bryce and his best friend, Mike Pryor, fished in the Wolfson Children's Hospital Annual Bass Tournament for many years, winning first place for the three-day tournament in 2008, and it has always been a cause that's very close to his heart.
Arrangements by: Neptune Society-Jacksonville (904) 733-4510.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019