HORNELL - Burr D. Straight, 82, of State Route 21, passed away Saturday (April 11, 2020) at the UR St. James Hospital in Hornell.
Born in Hornell, October 18, 1937, the son of George and Marion DeWitt Straight, he had resided in the area his entire life. Burr was a graduate of Alfred-Almond Central School, and had attended the State University of New York at Alfred, and received his masters degree from the State University of New York at Oswego.
Burr had a long teaching career at Hornell High School, where he taught Shop, Drivers Education and Drafting. He later was employed for several years at the former ServiStar in Hornell.
Burr served his country as a member of the New York Army National Guard in Hornell for several years. He was a member of the Almond Community Church and the Almond Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corp.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Surviving Burr are his wife, Diane Cole Straight of Hornell; three daughters, Sarah Fields of Pennsylvania, Karen (Richard) Rioch of Shortsville, and Laura Straight also of Shortsville; two granddaughters, Shira Fields and Talya Fields.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Power Funeral Home of Hornell.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020