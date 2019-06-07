Services Dagon Funeral Home 38 Church St Hornell , NY 14843 (607) 324-3500 Resources More Obituaries for Carl Mauro Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl A. Mauro

Obituary Condolences Flowers HORNELL - Carl A. Mauro, 87, of 94 East Main St., Hornell, died unexpectedly Tuesday evening (June 4, 2019) at

St. James Mercy Hospital.



Born in Hornell on May 6, 1932, he was the son of Dominic "Mickey" and Angela (Parrillo) Mauro.



Carl grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1950). While in high school, he participated in all sports and was a member of the very successful 1950 Basketball Team.



Carl and Jean Paul were married on May 10, 1952. Jean passed on in 2014 after their 62 years of marriage. They have four children: Steve, who is a mechanical engineer and served as an officer in the US Marine Corps; Carl, Jr. who has retired from the US Air Force; Mary, who has had a real estate business in Texas; and Lucy, who is a pianist and college professor. Carl and Jean have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



He initially worked for five years for the Erie Railroad in the maintenance and switch yard departments. He also worked for Foster Wheeler Corporation in Dansville, N.Y. for 25 years in their Dansville and Dallas, Texas plants. During this period, Carl attended the State University at Alfred, Rochester Institute of Technology, and A.M.A. in New York City, for industrial engineering and management courses and certification. His positions at Foster Wheeler were in industrial engineering and plant management.



Carl moved his family to Dansville, Dallas, and later to Williamsport, Pa., where he worked for Pullman Power Corporation in engineering and plant management, producing major steel assemblies for nuclear power plants. He also worked for Johnson Controls Corporation and Fuller Corporation and had return assignments to Foster Wheeler and Pullman Power. Carl started his own consulting business and had a major assignment with Hoffman New Yorker Corporation of New Jersey where he designed a two-story manufacturing plant in Dushore, Pa., and also helped with efficient product design and manufacturing.



During his stay in Dansville, Carl was involved in village government, and he was very proud of being appointed village Water Commissioner by both the Republican and Democrat mayor.



Carl was both an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed golf. After semi-retirement, he and his wife Jean returned to Hornell. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. Carl was dedicated to his entire family, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and devoted to his faith. His greatest joy was in taking care of his family and home.



In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Salvatore "Tootie" Mauro; two sisters-in-law, Marguerite Mauro and Anne Mauro; and his son-in-law, Harald Strauss.



Surviving are two sons, Steve Mauro of Williamsport, Pa. and Carl Mauro, Jr. of Whitefish, Mont.; two daughters, Mary Strauss of Rockwall, Texas and Lucy Mauro of Morgantown, WV; two brothers, Joseph Mauro of Hornell and Francis "Buzz" Mauro of Hammondsport, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



The family of Carl A. Mauro will receive friends on Monday from 3-6 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries