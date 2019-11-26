|
|
SILVER SPRINGS - Carl L. Cline, 96, a longtime resident of Silver Springs, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 at the home of his son in Perry.
He was born March 25, 1923 in Hartsville, NY, the son of the late Cassius and Edna Julian Cline. Carl was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served during World War II. Following his service, he worked for 30 years for the B.R. DeWitt Company in Pavilion as a truck driver. Carl also worked for the Attica Correctional Facility, Chemical Fertilizers in Florida, Fitch Farms, Castile Ag Service. He retired at the age of 87.
Carl enjoyed playing cards and he and his late wife, Lucy opened their home to many area youth over the years. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars #5009, Wyoming County Veterans Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Carl was predeceased by his wife, Lucy Cone Cline, who died Sept. 6, 2008; and his siblings, Merle, Milton, Shirley, Gladys, Eleanor and Laura.
Surviving are his children, Arline Cline of Wethersfield, Carla (Gordon) Chasey of Castile, Joy (John Lapp) Fitch of Silver Springs, Deborah Franz of Batavia, Cassius "Butch" (Cheryl) Cline of Perry, Steven (Deanna) Cline of Gouverneur; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. A Veterans memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Silver Springs.
Memorials may be made to the Joint Veterans Council, PO Box 185, Warsaw, NY 14569 or the Silver Springs Fire Department or Silver Springs Rescue Squad, PO Box 117, Silver Springs, NY 14550.
Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019