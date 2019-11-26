Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson & Hackmer Funeral Home
246 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY 14569
585-786-2424
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Robinson & Hackmer Funeral Home
246 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY 14569
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Robinson & Hackmer Funeral Home
246 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY 14569
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl L. Cline


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl L. Cline Obituary
SILVER SPRINGS - Carl L. Cline, 96, a longtime resident of Silver Springs, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 at the home of his son in Perry.

He was born March 25, 1923 in Hartsville, NY, the son of the late Cassius and Edna Julian Cline. Carl was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served during World War II. Following his service, he worked for 30 years for the B.R. DeWitt Company in Pavilion as a truck driver. Carl also worked for the Attica Correctional Facility, Chemical Fertilizers in Florida, Fitch Farms, Castile Ag Service. He retired at the age of 87.

Carl enjoyed playing cards and he and his late wife, Lucy opened their home to many area youth over the years. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars #5009, Wyoming County Veterans Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Carl was predeceased by his wife, Lucy Cone Cline, who died Sept. 6, 2008; and his siblings, Merle, Milton, Shirley, Gladys, Eleanor and Laura.

Surviving are his children, Arline Cline of Wethersfield, Carla (Gordon) Chasey of Castile, Joy (John Lapp) Fitch of Silver Springs, Deborah Franz of Batavia, Cassius "Butch" (Cheryl) Cline of Perry, Steven (Deanna) Cline of Gouverneur; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. A Veterans memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Silver Springs.

Memorials may be made to the Joint Veterans Council, PO Box 185, Warsaw, NY 14569 or the Silver Springs Fire Department or Silver Springs Rescue Squad, PO Box 117, Silver Springs, NY 14550.

Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -